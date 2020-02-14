Business News: Augmented Reality in Retail to reach USD 8.0 Billion in 2024 | Google LLC, Apple, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, and Zugara
Augmented Reality In Retail Market: Summary
The Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market is estimated to reach USD 8.0 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 46.4%. Increasing adoption of smartphones and increasing emphesis on technological advancements are expected to drive the augmented reality in retail market during the forecast period. however, complex and expensive process is expected to restrain the market during next five years. Major investments in augmented reality is expected to become an opportunity for augmented reality in retail market.
Augmented reality is the innovation that grows our physical world, including layers of advanced data onto it. It is a combination of real and virtual worlds. A real object is captured using a device such as camera and the technology combines image with digital information and enhancements. This technology helps buyers to visualize their purchases, enhancing shopping experience. Some key players in global market are Google LLC, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., and Zugara, Inc. among others.
Augmented Reality in Retail Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factual feedbacks.
- On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.
- By technology, the global market is segmented into, marker based, markerless, projection based, andsuperimposition based.
- By devices, the market is segmented into, mobile devices, special AR devices, AR glasses, AR contact lenses, virtual retinal displays.
- By application, the market is segmented into virtual try- on, in- store navigation, product catalog, andothers.
- By retail type, the market is segmented into furniture, clothing and accessories, footwear, cosmetic, and
Augmented Reality in Retail Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Component
Hardware
- Camera
- Sensors
- Projectors
- Display Devices
- Others
Software and Services
- Software Development Kits
- Services
Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Technology
- Marker Based AR
- Markerless AR
- Projection Based AR
- Superimposition Based AR
Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Device
- Mobile Devices
- Special AR Devices
- AR Glasses
- AR Contact Lenses
- Virtual Retinal Displays
Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Application
- Virtual Try- On
- In- Store Navigation
- Product Catalog
Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Retail Type
- Furniture
- Clothing and Accessories
- Footwear
- Cosmetic
- Others
Energy Management System Market by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
