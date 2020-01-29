Business Intelligence Market Size is Set to Register $29170 Million by 2025 | Leading Key Company’s – Tibco Software, Microsoft, IBM, SAP SE, Oracle, Tableau Software, SAS

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Business Intelligence Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Business Intelligence Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Business Intelligence Market on a global level.

Global Business Intelligence Market Overview:

The Global Business Intelligence Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Business Intelligence Market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 10.73% from USD 13780 Million in 2014 to USD 18710 Million in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Business Intelligence market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Business Intelligence will reach USD 29170 Million.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market are rapid growth of advanced analytics, rising adoption of cloud, adoption of data-driven decision-making, and the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled technologies. The market is growing rapidly because of the transformation from traditional techniques for analyzing business data to advanced Business Intelligence (BI) techniques and the massive surge in the volumes structured and unstructured data.

The Global Business Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of Component, Service, Data Type, Application, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical and Region. Based on the Component, the market is classified into Platform, Software and Services. On the basis of Service, the market is sub-segmented into Managed services and Professional services. On the basis of Data Type, the market is divided into Unstructured, Semi-structured and Structured. On the basis of Deployment Model, the market is classified into On-premises and On-demand.

In terms of the Application, the market is classified into Predictive asset maintenance, Fraud detection and security management, Supply chain optimization, Network management and optimization, Workforce management, Sales and marketing management, Operations management and others. Based on the Organization Size, the market is sub-segmented into Small and medium-sized enterprises and Large enterprises. Based on the Industry Vertical, the Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market is sub-segmented into BFSI, Telecommunications & IT, Retail & consumer goods, Healthcare & life sciences, Manufacturing, Government & defense, Energy & utilities, Media & entertainment, Transportation & logistics and others.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to propel the market due to the intense research and development in the field of technology industry. North America is holding highest market share of the overall universal business intelligence market due to evolving trend such as data proliferation, increasing competition, cloud deployment. APAC region is expected to manifest high-growth by the end of the forecasted period due to the rapid industrialization in the region and growing number of start-ups focusing on mobile application development.

Latest Industry News:

TIBCO Software (April 03, 2019) – TIBCO Connected Intelligence Platform Drives Customer Innovation with Elevated Capabilities – TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced new and enhanced capabilities for the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud platform at the TIBCO NOW Global Tour 2020 event in Singapore. Empowered with these systems, which are frequently recognized in industry reports, businesses are able to connect disparate data, govern their information effectively, and augment the resulting intelligence. Critical collaboration between various personas, such as business users, developers, and IT, is key to successfully innovate. TIBCO continues to focus on delivering one of the only platforms capable of addressing the individual needs of each persona.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software, SAS Institute, Pentaho (A Hitachi Company), Qlik Technologies, Microstrategy, Information Builders, Tibco Software, Yellowfin International Pty Ltd, Sisense, Panorama and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Business Intelligence in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Business Intelligence Market Report 2020

1 Business Intelligence Definition

2 Global Business Intelligence Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player Business Intelligence Business Revenue

2.2 Global Business Intelligence Market Overview

3 Major Player Business Intelligence Business Introduction

3.1 Microsoft Corporation Business Intelligence Business Introduction

3.2 International Business Machines Corporation Business Intelligence Business Introduction

3.3 Sap Se Business Intelligence Business Introduction

3.4 Oracle Corporation Business Intelligence Business Introduction

3.5 Tableau Software Business Intelligence Business Introduction

3.6 Sas Institute Business Intelligence Business Introduction

