Business Intelligence Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Information Builders, Pentaho (A Hitachi Company)

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Business Intelligence Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Business Intelligence market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Business Intelligence market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Business Intelligence players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Business Intelligence industry situations. According to the research, the Business Intelligence market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Business Intelligence market.

Global Business Intelligence Market was valued at USD 17.15 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 147.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.98% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Business Intelligence Market include:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Information Builders

Pentaho (A Hitachi Company)

Tableau Software

Sisense

Microstrategy

Panorama

Microsoft Corporation

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd

Tibco Software

Qlik Technologies