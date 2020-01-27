Bulk Container Packaging Market Development, Global Growth Demand, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies To 2025

Bulk Container Packaging Market: Snapshot

Bulk container packaging products are used for storing and transporting high volumes of food products, pharmaceuticals, oils and fat, non-hazardous chemicals, and beverages. Flexible intermediate bulk containers, flexitanks, and bulk container liners are increasingly used worldwide for bulk packaging. Intermediate bulk containers are fixed on pallets, which are made to move with a pallet jack or a forklift. These have volume range in between tanks and drums, hence are called intermediate. The most common sizes of these containers are 330 U.S. gallons and 275 U.S. gallons. Intermediate bulk containers are commonly made of galvanized iron, carbon steel, aluminum, heavy gauge plastic, wood, or fiberboard based on the applications they serve.

Transportation of food ingredients and non-hazardous chemical are major applications that demand for effective bulk packaging solutions. Flexitanks are used increasingly for the transportation of food ingredients and non-hazardous chemical as they provide added advantages over other types of bulk container packaging types such as intermediate bulk containers, ISO containers, drums and barrels. Flexitanks have high capacity that ranges, require less number of operators, and exhibit low filling time. Flexitanks are suitable for the transportation of a wide range of liquids, food additives, and beverages.

Bulk container liners, flexible intermediate bulk container, and flexitanks are mostly manufactured using petrochemicals derivatives such as polyethylene and polypropylene. Thus, fluctuating oil prices affect bulk container packaging market’s growth as bulk container packaging products such as flexitanks, flexible intermediate bulk container, and bulk container liners are manufactured using petrochemical derivatives such as polypropylene and polyethylene.

Bulk Container Packaging Market: Overview

Bulk container packaging refers to products that are used for storing and transporting beverages, non-hazardous chemicals, oils & fat, pharmaceuticals, and food products in high volumes. Worldwide, bulk container liners, flexitanks, and flexible intermediate bulk containers are predominantly used for bulk container packaging solutions.

Bulk Container Packaging Market: Key Trends

Increasing adoption of flexitank for the transportation of non-hazardous chemicals and food ingredients is the major factor driving the global bulk container packaging market. Flexitanks offer value added advantages over other bulk container products such as barrels or drums, ISO containers, and intermediate bulk containers. Other advantages of flexitanks include low filling time, high capacity that ranges from 14,000 liters to 24,000 liters, and less number of operators. Moreover, flexitanks require much less installation and loading time as compared to other bulk container packaging products.

Flexitanks are suitable for the transportation of a range of beverages, food additives, and other liquids. These products offer other advantages such as high payloads, more space, low weight, low contamination risk, and eco-friendliness that will have a positive influence on the growth of the bulk container packaging market.

Bulk container liners, flexible intermediate bulk container, and flexitanks are mostly manufactured using petrochemicals derivatives such as polyethylene and polypropylene. Thus, fluctuating oil prices are having a negative effect on the growth of the bulk container packaging market.

Nevertheless, the increasing demand for a range of beverages and non-hazardous chemicals from BRIC nations is expected to substantially stimulate the bulk container packaging market in the near future.

Bulk Container Packaging Market: Market Potential

The bulk container packaging market features the presence of key players at several stages across the value chain. In this context, J F Hillebrand, the Germany-based leading freight services giant has forayed into flexitank production technology. The J F Hillebrand group has purchased Trans Ocean Distribution, the leading name in flexitank production and technology. Following this deal, J F Hillebrand has acquired three factories in Malaysia, China, and South Africa and a dedicated R&D team that continues to develop enhanced flexitank products including tailor-made products.

Bulk Container Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

North America stood as the leading regional market in the recent past. The growth of the regional market is driven by increasing exports of corn, grain, oilseeds, and animal feed from the U.S. For example, in the U.S., one-third of the total agricultural land is cultivated for export of agricultural produce. Moreover, the region also accounts for export of large volumes of beverage across the globe. These factors are collectively propelling the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific market for bulk container packaging is expected to display substantial growth in the near future. The growing population in India and China has led to an exponential rise in imports of food and beverage. This, along with changing lifestyles and rising disposable income has led to the increased consumption of fruit juices, beer, wine, etc. that requires safe packaging for long distance transportation. These factors are expected to favor the growth of the Asia Pacific market for bulk container packaging in the coming years.

Bulk Container Packaging Market: Competitive Outlook

Some of the key companies operating in the global bulk container packaging market include BLT Flexitank Industrial Co, Ltd., Braid Logistics, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Qingdao LAF Packaging, SIA Flexitanks, Trust Flexitanks, Shandong Anthente New Materials Technology, KriCon, Büscherhoff Spezialverpackung, K Tank Supply Limited, MY Flexitank, and Trust Flexitanks.

Key players have s presence across several stages of the industry value chain, which enhances their presence globally. Moreover, various product manufacturers are engaged in high-quality product packaging, which allows safe product transportation without damage or spillage.

