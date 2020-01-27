Building Panels Market Development Opportunities and Trends in Global Industry 2019 to 2026

Bigmarketresearch.com published ‘ Building Panels Market’ from its database which covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Global Building Panels market is valued approximately USD 192.63 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.19% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Building panels are referred as building that is built with structural insulated panels, prefabricate concrete block. Whereas, building panels can frameless fitted into timber, steel or reinforced concrete building. Also, used for common blockwork or over existing masonry products. The growing construction industries in developing countries of Asia pacific and increasing demand for water barrier and protective films are the key drivers for the growth of market over the upcoming years. For instance: As per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to become third largest construction market till 2022. The Indian Economy is required to invest worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022 for the sustainable development of the country and the construction development sector and construction output is expected to grow on average of 7.1% each year till 2025. Similarly, as per International Trade Administration, the China industry is valued in 2018 USD 893.58 billion and projected to grow USD 1117.42 billion. Thus, the rising construction sector in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China and India fuel the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, mature market in Europe and stringent environmental and governmental regulations are the factors hampering the growth of market. The increasing use of recyclable plastic products is a lucrative growth opportunity for the growth of market. As per the research held by Oxford University, the global plastic recycled from 1950 to 2015 is 500 million tonnes out of which 100 million tonnes of recycle plastic is still in use, 100 million tonnes were later incinerated and over 300 million tonnes were later discarded or send to landfills. Thus, rising use of recycled plastic products is a profitable growth opportunity for the market growth.

Global Building Panels Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America– U.S., Canada

Europe– UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific– China, India, Japan

Latin America– Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

The report also presents detailed information about the major players as well as some minor players of the Building Panels sector.

Building Panels Market Key Segments:

Global Building Panels Market Key Players mentioned in our report: Saint-Gobain, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Lafarge, Huntsman International LLC, Dow Corning Corporation , Armstrong World Industries, Inc, BMC Stock Holding, Inc, Atas International, Inc, Mueller Inc, LG Hausys Ltd.

By Type: Concrete panels , Vacuum insulated panels , Structural insulated panels , Wood panels, By Raw Material:, Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Wood, Silica

By Applications: Residential, Non-residential.

The research reveals the performance of each player active in the industry. Also, the report offers an overview of recent developments of each player in the market. All these insights provided in the report are valuable to anyone interested in investing in the Building Panels industry. These insights may help them in determining the strength of their competitors and take the required steps to gain a dominant position in the industry.

Additionally, the research report delivers complete analysis of the key segments of the Building Panels sector with the help of charts, graphs, and tables. An overview of each market segment such as type, application, and region are also provided in the report. Investors, stakeholders, product managers, marketing officials, and other professionals in search of detailed data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report beneficial.

This research report is prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market by expert analysts. The insights provided in the report would help stakeholders determine investment suitability and market players to take hold of opportunities for partnerships, collaborations, and agreements.

