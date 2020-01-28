Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market – Global Industry Size, Forecasts, Trends, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025



ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The market study on the global market for Building-integrated Photovoltaics examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database . The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Building-integrated Photovoltaics market over the forecast period.

This report covers leading companies associated in Building-integrated Photovoltaics market:

ISSOL SA, Onyx Solar Group LLC, BIPVco Ltd, ViaSolis, ertex solartechnik GmbH, Sphelar Power Corporation, NanoPV technologies Inc., Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Ankara Solar AS, Hermans Techniglaz BV, Jiaxing Feiya New Energy Co., Ltd, Polysolar Ltd

Scope of Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market:

The global Building-integrated Photovoltaics market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Building-integrated Photovoltaics market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Building-integrated Photovoltaics market share and growth rate of Building-integrated Photovoltaics for each application, including-

Roofs

Facades

Windows

Commercial

Residential

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Building-integrated Photovoltaics market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Others

Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Building-integrated Photovoltaics market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market structure and competition analysis.



