The building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) system is an integral component of the building skin that converts solar energy into electricity and, simultaneously, provides protection from climatic conditions as well as noise to the building structure. Government initiatives and policies are driving market growth globally. High costs and lack of awareness about the market is hindering the growth of the building-integrated photovoltaics market.

The major challenges faced by the Building-integrated Photovoltaics market are underwater communication, accurate positioning measurements, unpredictable obstacles, and in-depth zone navigation. Despite all these challenges the upgraded technology included in the Building-integrated Photovoltaics has managed to overcome the challenges significantly and is still trying reach perfection.

As per the latest news published in the Herald Correspondent, Saab AB and Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd. which are the well-known manufacturers in the Building-integrated Photovoltaics industry are claiming that the tremendous development in the Building-integrated Photovoltaics industry will drive the market and is estimated to reach to USD 7.74 billion by 2026.

Onyx Solar Group LLC, Polysolar Ltd , ISSOL SA, Hermans Techniglaz Bv , BIPVco Ltd, ViaSolis, Ertex solartechnik GmbH, Sphelar Power Corporation, NanoPV technologies Inc., Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segment by Technology:

Thin Film

Crystalline Silicon

Market Segment by End-Users:

Residential

Commercial

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

