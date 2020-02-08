Building Information Modelling Market , 2019-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region
Building Information Modelling Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Building Information Modelling industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Building Information Modelling manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Building Information Modelling market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Building Information Modelling Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Building Information Modelling industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Building Information Modelling industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Building Information Modelling industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Building Information Modelling Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Building Information Modelling are included:
Competitive Dynamics
The report highlights the competition matrix of the BIM market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, historical roadmap, competitors, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The matrix has been designed to show comparative strength of players active in the BIM market. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. Also, distinct representation of market competition in terms of market shares of global and regional/local players has also been included.
Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies adopted by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also provide market share analysis of the BIM market. The key players profiled in this report include Autodesk Inc., AECOM, Dassault Systemes SA, Beck Technology Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Pentagon Solutions Ltd., GRAITEC and Nemetschek AG.
Market Segmentation:
Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by Solution
- Software
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Professional & Consultancy Service
Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by End-use Industry
- Water and Waste Water
- Bridges, Roads and Highways
- Rail, Transit, and Aviation
- Energy Generation Facilities
- Houses and Apartments
- Factories and Warehouses
- Educational Institutions and Commercial Spaces
- Government Buildings
- Healthcare Infrastructures
- Dams and Others
Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by End-user
- Engineers
- Architects
- Contractors
- Developers
Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by Country
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Building Information Modelling market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players