?Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

?Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry growth. ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry.. The ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) market research report:
Autodesk, Inc.
Nemetschek Se
Trimble Navigation Limited
Asite Ltd.
Bentley Systems, Inc.
Aveva
Rib Software Ag
Dassault Systemes
Archidata Inc.
Intergraph Corporation
The global ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
The ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Segmentation:
Product Type Segmentation
Architectural Design
Sustainability
Structures
Mep
Construction
Industry Segmentation
Buildings
Industrial
Civil Infrastructure
Oil & Gas
Utilities
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of ?Building Information Modeling (BIM). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the ?Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry.
