Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Dassault Systemes SA, Pentagon Solutions, Synchro Software, Bentley Systems Autodesk Beck Technology, Nemetschek AG

The report titled, Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Building Information Modeling (BIM) players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry situations. According to the research, the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market was valued at USD 3.55 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.94 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market include:

Dassault Systemes SA

Pentagon Solutions

Synchro Software

Bentley Systems Autodesk Beck Technology

Nemetschek AG

AECOM

Tekla Corporation