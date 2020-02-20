Building Equipment Contractors Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation And Competitive Landscape

The Business Research Company’s Building Equipment Contractors Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The building equipment contractors market expected to reach a value of nearly $2741.57 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the building equipment contractors market is due to the technological advances and increasing population.

The building equipment contractors market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that install or service equipment that forms part of a building’s mechanical system (e.g., electricity, water, heating, and cooling). The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. The sales revenues of contractors installing specialized building equipment, such as elevators, escalators, service station equipment, and central vacuum cleaning systems, are also included.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2211&type=smp

Major players in the global building equipment contractors market include Bergelectric, EMCOR Group, IES Holdings, ARS/Rescue Rooter, Comfort Systems USA, and TDIndustries.

The global building equipment contractors market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The building equipment contractors market is segmented into Electrical Contractors And Other Wiring Installation Contractors, Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors, and Other Building Equipment Contractors. Among these segments, the electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors market accounts for the largest share in the global building equipment contractors market.

By Geography – The global building equipment contractors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific’s building equipment contractors market accounts for the largest share in the global building equipment contractors market.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2211

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/