Building Automation Systems Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

market segmentation

By System Security and Surveillance HVAC Lighting Solutions Building Energy Management Others

By Application Commercial Residential Government Others

By Region North America Latin America Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan) Eastern Europe Western Europe Middle East & Africa



Research methodology

The team of highly skilled researchers gave priority to secondary research to measure the overall market size, top industry players, major products and industry associations. Industry insiders also enriched the report with valuable market insights and the findings were also backed by information provided by distributors and manufacturers. Several one-to-one interviews conducted across the major pockets fetched some core information about this market. The acquired data was then validated by the triangulation method.

Metrics to back market insights

In this report on the global building automation systems market, we have encapsulated the key metrics that accurately describe the global building automation systems market and used this data to compare market performance across the various segments and regions. We understand that the nature of the global economy is very volatile and hence besides estimating the CAGR for the global building automation systems market, we have also analysed the global building automation systems market on the basis of growth parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities likely to emerge in the global building automation systems market. Further, we have studied the different market segments by conducting a Basis Point Share (BPS) analysis to understand the relative contribution of individual segments to overall market growth. We feel this detailed level of information is important to identify the many key trends governing the global building automation systems market. Another notable feature of our report is an analysis of the revenue forecast of the global building automation systems market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. While this is usually overlooked when forecasting the market, we believe absolute dollar opportunity analysis is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that market providers can look to achieve and also to identify potential resources in the global building automation systems market. Finally, we know the importance of dissecting the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global building automation systems market, and towards this end, we have developed a market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities.

Our report on the global building automation systems market provides a market outlook for the period 2016 – 2026. A bottom-up approach has been adopted to counter validate the reached numbers and end use application-wise market numbers. The annual change in inflation rate has not been considered while doing the research. All values for 2016 have been registered to provide a transparent view of the market.

The Building Automation Systems market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Building Automation Systems market.

Segmentation of the Building Automation Systems market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Building Automation Systems market players.

