Building Automation System Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Honeywell International Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric SE, United Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH

The Building Automation System market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. According to research, the Building Automation System market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Building Automation System market was valued at USD 42.20 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 94.04 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Building Automation System Market include:

Honeywell International Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International PLC

Schneider Electric SE

United Technologies Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Legrand SA