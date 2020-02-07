Building Automation and Controls Market – Trends and Opportunities with Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

Global Building Automation and Controls Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Building Automation and Controls industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Building Automation and Controls as well as some small players.

Trends and Prospects

The major drivers for the building automation and controls market include rising demand of energy efficient buildings, user friendly devices and enhanced security through building automation and controls. Moreover, rising awareness of wireless technologies and integration of wired and wireless technologies is expected to contribute to the building automation and controls market growth in the future.

Global Building Automation and Controls Market: Regional Overview

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to contribute to the growth of the global building automation and controls market. The construction industry is booming and is expected to grow further. Various government initiatives has also added to the market growth.

Europe, North America, and Rest of the world (ROW) are other regions that aid the growth of the market. Support of power line communication, wireless technology, global sporting events such as Olympics and World Cup have been instrumental in the growth of the global building automation and controls market.

Global Building Automation and Controls Market: Key Players

The key players in the global building automation and controls include Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Building Technologies, Johnson Controls, and United Technologies Corp.

