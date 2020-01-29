Brushless DC Motors Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights2017 – 2025

In Depth Study of the Brushless DC Motors Market

Drivers and Restraints

Brushless DC motors offer high power-to-volume ratio, apart from being more reliable, efficient, and less noisy than brushed DC motors. Responsiveness, thermal resistance, safety, and quicker acceleration are some other major advantages offered by these products, fuelling their demand over numerous industrial applications. As brushless DC motors are capable of providing large amounts of torque at a rapid pace, the demand for them is likely to increase to a great extent over the coming period. Though they are comparatively costlier than brushed motors, brushless DC motors pay off in the long term by cutting down the maintenance costs and saving a lot of time otherwise required for repairing brushed DC motors. All these benefits offered by these motors will accelerate the growth of the global brushless DC motors market.

Furthermore, there has been a towering demand for electric vehicles due to the widespread prevalence of environmental initiatives. The rising awareness about carbon emissions and the urgent need to combat environmental hazards have been prompting several government policies.

Since electric vehicles and other “green” vehicles such as go-karts make use of brushless DC motors, the market for brushless DC motors will witness an upsurge on a global scale.

On the contrary, factors such as high costs and lack of adequate skilled personnel might limit growth. However, the expansion of various industrial application segments such as electronics, manufacturing, chemicals, paper and pulp, food processing, aerospace, and will create newer revenue pockets for the global brushless DC motors market.

Global Brushless DC Motors Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for brushless DC motors can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is slated to emerge with maximum growth opportunities on account of the immense growth of the automotive industry, with countries such as India, Japan, Taiwan, and China among the prominent contributors. Whereas, the U.S. will be largely responsible for the growth of the North America segment. The growth of the brushless DC motors market in South Africa can be attributed to the growing demand for electric vehicles in this region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for brushless DC motors are Allied Motion Technologies, ABB, AMETEK, Danaher, Minebea, Asmo, Anaheim Automation, and Rockwell Automation. Numerous market players have been concentrating their energies on product development through investments in research and development activities. This might lead to intense competition among them.

