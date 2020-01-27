Brown Rice Market 2020 – Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth by 2026 with Major Players- Asia Golden, T.K. Mills, Shiva Shellac & Chemicals, Daawat, Amira Nature Foods

Brown rice is similar to white rice type with intact bran layer and cereal germ. It is edible whole grain with only outer hull removed. Usually it is preferred over white rice grain due to its richness in fiber, vitamin, selenium, phosphorous and magnesium. Rice is one of the major staple foods consumed across the globe by more than half of the world’s population. Rising number of diabetic and obesity patients will increase product consumption. With its high nutrition value, it is considered as healthy diet for growing babies and toddlers.

Some of the Top companies profiled in this report are: Asia Golden, T.K. Mills, Shiva Shellac & Chemicals, Daawat, Amira Nature Foods, Riviana Foods, Chandrika Group, Ebro Foods, Sun Food, Agistin Biotech.

Global Brown Rice Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Long Grain

Medium Grain

Short Grain

Industry Segmentation:

Super/ Hyper Stores

Department Stores

Grocery

Online Retailers

TOC (Table of Content)

Chapter 1 Brown Rice Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Brown Rice Industry

Chapter 3 Global Brown Rice Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2019)

Chapter 5 Global Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2019)

Chapter 6 Global Market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Brown Rice Market Forecast (2020-2026)

