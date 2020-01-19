Bronze Market – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast (2018-2026)

Bronze Market was valued at US$ 8.74Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.54Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.53%.



Bronze is a ductile alloy with comparatively less brittleness than cast iron resulting in its worldwide applications. Increasing demand for bronze from different end-users such as marine, automotive, industrial and aerospace & defense among others is expected to have a positive impact on its demand.

Bronze Market, by Type

Based on type, the Bronze market has been segmented into phosphor, silicon, aluminum and leaded tin. In addition to this, industrial, marine, infrastructure & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics and aerospace & defense form major end-use industries for this market. Geographically, the Bronze market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America.

Aluminum segment formed one of the major contributors to the bronze market. It is designed with functions such as high-pressure handling and extremely high corrosive function that has expanded its applications, especially in industrial and marine segments. Bronze metal is also used in the manufacturing components of ships.

Growth of the shipbuilding industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be one of the major driving factors to boost the bronze market. Latin America is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The demand of bronze market is increasing in both developed and emerging economies with China, Japan, India, and South Korea being some of the major contributors.

The Scope of the report:

Bronze Market, by Type:

• Silicon Bronze

• Leaded Tin Bronze

• Aluminum Bronze

• Phosphor Bronze

• Others

Bronze Market, by End User:

• Infrastructure & Construction

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial

• Marine

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

Bronze Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Bronze Market:

• Lebronze Alloys (France)

• Diehl Metall Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany)

• Wieland Metals Inc. (US)

• KME Germany GMBH & Co. KG (Germany)

• LDM B.V. (Netherlands)

• Concast Metal Products Co. (US)

• National Bronze & Metals, Inc. (US)

• PMX Industries Inc. (US)

• Ningbo Boway Alloy Material Co Ltd (China)

• Ningbo Xingye Shengtai Group Co.Ltd (China)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Bronze Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bronze Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bronze Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bronze Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bronze Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bronze Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bronze Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bronze by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bronze Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bronze Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bronze Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

