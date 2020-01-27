Broadband Satellite Services Market Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to 2025 | SES Astra, Singtel, Inmarsat, ViaSat, EchoStar, Iridium Communications, Eutelsat, EarthLink Holding Corp

Global Broadband Satellite Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Broadband Satellite Services market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3146.8 million by 2025, from $ 2471.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Broadband Satellite Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Broadband Satellite Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Satellite broadband is network connectivity provided through low-earth-orbit (LEO) or geostationary satellites, with the latter providing much faster data rates. Satellite communication offers a wide variety of features as well as some technical limitations compared to traditional broadband Internet services. Satellites placed in geostationary orbit can deliver Internet speeds of about 0.5 Mbps. However, the speed is limited to 80 Kbps on transmissions from the user. In rural areas, this speed is typically more than what is available through other means.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SES Astra, Singtel, Inmarsat, ViaSat, EchoStar, Iridium Communications, Eutelsat, EarthLink Holding Corp., IDirect, Intelsat General, HISPASAT Group, KVH, Avonline Satellite Solutions Ltd, Gilat Satellite Networks, Skycasters, Speedcast

An broadband satellite services provider is an organization that provides services for accessing, using, or participating in the Internet. Internet service providers may be organized in various forms, such as commercial, community-owned, non-profit, or otherwise privately owned. broadband satellite services typically provided by ISPs include Internet access, Internet transit, domain name registration, web hosting, Usenet service, and colocation.

This study considers the Broadband Satellite Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

C Band

Ku Band

Ka Band

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Maritime

Aircraft

Enterprise

Individual User

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Broadband Satellite Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Broadband Satellite Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Broadband Satellite Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Broadband Satellite Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Broadband Satellite Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Broadband Satellite Services by Players

4 Broadband Satellite Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Broadband Satellite Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SES Astra

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Broadband Satellite Services Product Offered

11.1.3 SES Astra Broadband Satellite Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SES Astra News

11.2 Singtel

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Broadband Satellite Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Singtel Broadband Satellite Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Singtel News

11.3 Inmarsat

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Broadband Satellite Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Inmarsat Broadband Satellite Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Inmarsat News

11.4 ViaSat

