Breath Analyzers Market 2020 – 2026 Regional Growth Analysis || Leading Players – PAS Systems International Alcohol Sensor Systems, CMI Inc., MD Diagnostics Ltd – The Breath Test Experts, FAN GmbH

Global breath analyzers market is registering a healthy CAGR of 31.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to advancements in research and development had expanded the usage of breath testing devices in the sector of healthcare for diagnosis which is contributing to the market growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global breath analyzers market are Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Quest Products, Inc., BACtrack, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Intoximeters, Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Breathalyzers, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., PAS Systems International Alcohol Sensor Systems, CMI Inc., MD Diagnostics Ltd – The Breath Test Experts, FAN GmbH, Newline Interactive Inc., Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation, Mangal Security Products, Electronic Sensor Technology, INTECH Group, RTP Company and Amrutha Technologies among others.

Market Definition: Global Breath Analyzers Market

Breath analyzers are the devices which are used to analyze the concentration of alcohol in the blood. It is done through oral fluid sample or through a breath sample. Breath analyzers are regarded as the most efficient and most widely used devices for detection of drugs, alcohol, asthma and tuberculosis detection. It is widely used by law enforcement agencies and government to improve the road safety. It is also used in the hospitals for detection of various diseases.

Segmentation: Global Breath Analyzers Market

Breath Analyzers Market : By Equipment

Semiconductor

Infrared

Oral Fluid

Fuel Cell

Chromatography Instruments

Breath Analyzers Market : By Sample Type

Oral Fluid Sample

Breath Sample

Breath Analyzers Market : By Technology

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

Other Technologies

Breath Analyzers Market : By Application

Alcohol Detection

Drug Abuse Detection

Medical Applications

Breath Analyzers Market : By End User

Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Individuals

Hospitals

Breath Analyzers Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Breath Analyzers Market Drivers

The stringent laws prevailing for alcohol testing is driving the market growth

The rising alcohol abuse is fueling the market growth

The various government initiatives for alcohol testing is propelling the market growth

The surging approvals and quality certifications from approval bodies is driving the market growth

The surging incidents of accidents globally due to alcohol consumption is fueling the market growth

Breath Analyzers Market Restraints

The challenges related to breathing sampling is hindering the market growth

The various accuracy issues related to breath analyzers is hampering the market growth

The testing of alcohol is considered as the violating the privacy rights is restraining the market growth

The lack of skilled professionals is hindering the market growth

The high prices of analyzers is hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Breath Analyzers Market:

In March 2018, Owlstone Medical had launched its Breath Biopsy Kits. The product will allow academic, pharmaceutical and clinical researchers the discovery and validation of breath-based biomarkers in early detection and precision medicine research activities. This product launch has expanded the company product portfolio and surge the company revenue.

In December 2017, BreathDX had launched breath ammonia measurement devices, AmBeR and AmBeR. These devices measure accurate ammonia levels in eight breaths. It is very efficient as well as very cost-effective device. The product launch will expand the company product portfolio and will increase the customer base of the company.

Competitive Analysis:Breath Analyzers Market

Global breath analyzers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of breath analyzers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Breath Analyzers Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Breath Analyzers Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

