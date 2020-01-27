Breast Reconstruction Market: Development of Innovative Breast Reconstruction Products

Patients undergoing unilateral or bilateral mastectomy procedures usually opt breast reconstruction for various reasons that are inclusive of regaining the original shape of the breasts, improve aesthetic appeal and others. Thus, it is important for the market players to come up with innovative products that will boost the adoption of this procedure at marginal rates. Tissue expander is one such innovation in the direction for easing the task of surgeons and improving the performance of the reconstruction procedure. In December 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved marketing for a tissue expander named AeroForm by AirXpanders, which is a needle-free alternative for patients undergoing breast reconstruction procedure. Thus, market players capitalizing and investing in similar innovative technologies to come up with breakthrough products can lead in high revenue generation and marginal profits.

The global breast reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017.

The key players operating in the breast reconstruction market worldwide include Allergan Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Hansbiomed Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Establishment Labs S.A., Groupe Sebbin SAS among others.

The Asia Pacific is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific breast reconstruction market is expected to grow with CAGR of 3.9% to US$ 132.3 Mn 2025 from US$ 98.2 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, presence of large pool of breast cancer patients and increasing awareness on breast reconstruction procedures, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Breast cancer is the most common form cancer in women. Breast cancer is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in the breast, inverted nipple, a change in breast shape, fluid coming from the nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin, dimpling of the skin and breast pain or sore nipple. Mastectomy is a procedure for the treatment of breast cancer that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process. Breast reconstruction surgery is used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy. Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two key techniques for breast reconstruction surgery. In the recent years, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy. This increasing preference is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

In addition, increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe is expected to be another key driver for the growth of breast reconstruction procedures. According to breastcancer.org, as of January 2018, over 3.1 million women in the U.S. were reported with a history of breast cancer, which includes the patients currently undergoing a treatment, as well as finished their treatment. Moreover, according to the National Cancer Registry, China, the incidence of breast cancer has increased by 3.5% from 2000 to 2013 in China. Similarly, according to the breastcancercare.org.uk, as many as 691,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer were alive in the UK. This number is estimated to reach 840,000 by 2020. Similar trends of rise in number of breast cancer cases were found in other parts of the world and such trend backed by increasing preference for reconstruction procedures is expected to bolster the market during the forecast period.

BREAST RECONSTRUCTION UNIT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Inframammary

Peri-Areolar

Trans-Axillary

Transumbilical

By Type

Breast Implants Silicone Implants Saline Implants

Implants Accessories Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) Synthetic



By Placement

Dual-Plane Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Submuscular Insertion

