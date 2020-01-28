Breast Pump Market Report Industry Outlook – Latest Development & Trends 2027

Bigmarketresearch.com Add New Global Breast Pump Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 to its research database. The report presents a deep study of the market growth factors and drivers. The report spread across 150 pages with table and figures in it.

This analysis of the global breast pumps market is based on a recent market research report by Big Market Research, titled “Breast Pump Market To 2027 – Global Analysis And Forecasts By Product Type (Manual Breast Pump, Electric Breast Pump); Technology Type (Closed System Breast Pump, Open System Breast Pump); Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Online Distribution), And Geography – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027.”

The Global Breast Pump Market is expected to reach US$ 1,901.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,070.25 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by the factors such as, high women employment rates, rising healthcare expenditure, rising patient awareness, and growing healthcare investments from private players and government. However, the market is likely to experience slower growth due to the restraining factors such as working women and their child care crisis.

Rising number of human milk banks are driving the demand for breast pumps. Also, the rising number of women employment rate is driving the demand for breast pumps. Now a days, it’s hard for working women to feed their babies when they are not around due to hectic working hours and fast paced lifestyle. Majority of the mothers are able to produce little milk because in many cases a woman may induce lactation as the baby is out near her breast.

The milk production can be increased by stimulation and the extra produced milk is stored and can be used later. The electric breast pumps enable to provide stimulation and help in the production of milk, and a woman can store the milk to feed the baby at some other time.

The women employment rate across the world is rising; the trend of increasing education for women is encouraging women employment. Across the world, approximately 40% of the total force is acquired by women. For instance, according to the International Labor Organization data for 2017, states that countries such as the United States and Canada have the comparatively high percentage of women in the workforce which accounts for nearly 48%. Therefore, for the working women breast pump is considered as the best solution to feed babies in their absences. Below is the table depicting the percentage of working women in major countries.

The report segments the Global Breast Pump Market as follows:

Global Breast Pump Market – By Product Type

Manual Breast Pump

Electric Breast Pump

Others

Global Breast Pump Market – By Technology Type

Closed System Breast Pump

Open System Breast Pump

Others

Global Breast Pump Market – By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Online Distribution

Others

Table of Content:

Table of Content:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Breast Pump Market Landscape Breast Pump Market– Key Industry Dynamics Breast Pump Market– Global Analysis Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Product & Services Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Sample Type Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Application Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By End User Breast Pump Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Breast Pump Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

