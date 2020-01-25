Breast Coil Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 – 2026

PMR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Breast Coil Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn. The report finds that the Breast Coil Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period 2018 – 2026.

The Breast Coil Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Breast Coil Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Breast Coil Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

The Breast Coil Market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Breast Coil Market players to expand their production footprint in region?

What are the threats faced by players in the global Breast Coil Market mutually?

Why region holds the majority of share in the global Breast Coil Market?

Why segment has the largest consumption in region?

Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Breast Coil across the globe?

The content of the Breast Coil Market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Breast Coil Market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Breast Coil Market players

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Breast Coil over the forecast period 2018 – 2026

End use consumption of the Breast Coil across various regions

Identify the ecological impacts of the Breast Coil and what regulations are being imposed on its usage

All the players running in the global Breast Coil Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Breast Coil Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Breast Coil Market players.

key players are the some of the major trends in breast coil market.

The global breast coil market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Less Than 8 Channel 8 Channel 16 Channel Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnosis Cancers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Diagnostic Centers



Increasing prevalence of breast cancers and breast related disorders, technology advancement in imaging products and increasing use of breast imaging guided by MRI are the major factors which frequently boost the demand for breast coil market. According to breast cancer organization, about 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2018. Death rates have been decreasing in 2018 compared to 1989. These decrease in death rate is due to the result of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening and increased awareness.

Regionally, the global breast coil market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to established healthcare infrastructures, adoption of new technologies and increasing prevalence rate of cancer. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) breast cancer is second most common cause of death in women in the U.S. and currently there are 3 million women suffering from breast cancer there. Europe also shows second highest growth in the breast coil market due increasing demand of technologically advanced products for breast imaging, government initiatives to reduce cancer burden. According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common in Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands and the UK with the highest rate of incidence and prevalence in this region. However, the breast coil market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast due to increasing healthcare expenditure and manufacturers focus on emerging economies. Government initiatives for regular screening for breast cancer will boost the breast coil market in Middle East & Africa.

Some of the players operating in the global breast coil market are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and others. Companies are launching new breast coil to early detection of cancer and to increase breast imaging producers through MRI. Breast coil market key players are focusing on increasing their presence in emerging economies through acquisition, mergers, and partnership with distribution partners and companies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Breast Coil Market Segments

Breast Coil Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Breast Coil Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Breast Coil Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Breast Coil Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends

Key competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

