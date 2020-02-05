Bradycardia Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Bradycardia market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Bradycardia Market: Overview

Bradycardia, also known as, bradyarrhythmia is one of the most important cardiac diseases. Bradycardia is a medically abnormal state of heart in which the pulse rate (heart beats) is less than 60 beats per minute (BPM). Bradycardia, in simplest sense, is a condition, in which heart shows decline in its efficiency. If heart shows around 50 BPM, it brings symptoms like tiredness, weakness, fatigue, dizziness and skin fainting. This is considered as symptom of heart diseases. Further, if the heart rate is less than 40 BPM, it must be taken seriously to treat.

Bradycardia is caused due to various cardiac and non-cardiac symptoms. Non-cardiac symptoms mainly include abusive drugs consumption, endocrine and metabolic dysfunctioning, neurologic factors and electrolyte imbalance. Further, prolonged sleep and autoimmune response are the other major causes. Whereas, cardiac caused include valvular and vascular heart diseases, ischemic heart disease and cardiac arrhythmia. Bradycardia is usually diagnosed by pulse rate monitors and ECG.

Global Bradycardia Market: Summary

The global bradycardia market is segmented on the basis of two parameters: the types of disease and therapeutic treatments. On the basis of types of disease, it is divided into ventricular, atrioventricular nodal, atrial, and infantile bradycardia. On the basis of drugs and therapy, the market is segmented into epinephrine, dopamine, adrenaline, levsin, and atropine. Hypothyroidism treatment is also useful in bradycardia, which includes liotix, liothyronine, and levothyroxine. Although drug therapies are largely available, the usual and core therapeutic aspect is pacemaker installation. Pacemakers are considered as the prime therapy for bradycardia and arrhythmia. Drugs and pacemaker therapies are used specifically when the heart slows down to lower than 50 BPM.

The global bradycardia market is segmented on the basis of geography, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. The North American region has so far been the dominant one in the global bradycardia market, owing to a fast rate of growth in its number of bradycardia patients. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are showing a lot of promise for growth over the coming years, owing to a rise in awareness of diagnostics and monitoring in cardiac diseases and the growth of medical infrastructure.

Global Bradycardia Market: Trends and Prospects

The global bradycardia market is expected to grow are a very fast pace during between 2017 and 2025, likely to be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases and bradycardia, extensive R&D efforts, and a rise in awareness of cardiac disease monitoring. Other factors such as the evolution of medical and healthcare infrastructure and growth in medical expenditure in emerging economies are also promoting the global bradycardia market’s growth.

According to a report published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2008, the prevalence of bradycardia was in close to 15% of males and 7% of females from the total U.S. population. Extensive R&D practices are consequently being conducted, further benefittin the global bradycardia market. Considering the growth opportunities in the market, pharmaceutical companies and medical devices manufacturers have taken a serious part in the bradycardia R&D practices. However, key restraints to the global bradycardia market include lack of awareness and tendency of ignorance towards the symptoms, especially in emerging economies from APAC, The MEA, and Latin America, and the generally high cost of pacemaker-based treatments.

Key players operating in the global bradycardia market include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Mayo Clinic, and UMC Utrecht Holding BV.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Bradycardia market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

