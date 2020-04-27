BPO Business Analytics Market Research 2019 –Competitive Insights: Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global BPO Business Analytics Market Research Report” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification.

Summary:

Business analytics outsourcing is the process of subcontracting the data and analytics functions of an organization to a BPO or third-party vendor that has expertise in the required domain. BPO business analytics services manage analytics related to business processes in organizations so that enterprises can focus on their core competencies and business processes.

Business analytics has made it easier for IT managers to determine the cost of an in-house procurement and the installation of IT solutions such as operational and supply chain analytics. A firm that invests a huge amount to procure standardized business analytics software solutions might witness an increase in its maintenance and upgrade costs over time. However, this is not the case with business analytics outsourcing. Therefore, organizations are not considering high investments in their in-house IT solutions.

According to the report, the global BPO business analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 35% during the period 2019-2025.

Companies Covered (Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro, Others

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the BPO Business Analytics market based on company, product type, end-user and key regions. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for BPO Business Analytics.

The BPO Business Analytics Market is segmented by the types such as,

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Telecom

Others

Not only this, but figures covering the end-user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

HR

Procurement

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Product Engineering

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to industry.

This report researches the worldwide BPO Business Analytics Market size (value, Volume, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, North America (Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), RoW (Rest of World)..

