Bowling Equipment Market 2020 Key Methods, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

Bowling Equipment market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Brunswick Bowling, Ebonite, Murrey International, QubicaAMF, US Bowling ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Bowling Equipment industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions.

Development Trend of Analysis of Bowling Equipment Market; Bowling Equipment Market Trend Analysis; Bowling Equipment Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2026; Marketing Channel; Direct Marketing; Indirect Marketing; Bowling Equipment Customers; Market Dynamics; Market Trends; Opportunities; Market Drivers

Scope of Bowling Equipment Market: Bowling ball is a sporting equipment used in the bowling sport to hit bowling pins. Coverstock and weight block are the two main parts of a bowling ball. Coverstock, which is the outer shell of the ball, is considered the most influential part of the ball, as it gets in contact with the lane surface. On the other hand, weight block is the core part of the bowling ball that determines how the ball will perform in terms of acceleration, rotation and curvature. Raw materials used to manufacture bowling balls are polyester, urethane, and reactive resin. The history of bowling balls dates to the ancient Egyptian protodynastic period in 3200 BC, where husk of grains, covered in leather and bound with strings, were used as bowling balls.

One driver in the market is the growing millennial population. People who are born between 1980 and 2000 are called millennials. Millennials make up a large part of the population and have high earnings although most of them are in their twenties. Millennials have become a major target for a wide range of businesses recently, and the bowling industry is no exception. Millennials are more concerned about their health and fitness than Generation X (born between the 1960s and 1980s) and baby boomers (born between the 1940s and 1960s). In the US, around 60% of the millennials engage in fitness sports such as running and bowling. They consume less alcohol and participate in activities that promote fitness and health. They look for trendy activities that endorse health and fitness as well as provide an environment for socializing with friends. They enjoy connecting with others and socializing. Thus, they look for activities that provide ample scope for socializing and are popular.

The Americas led the global bowling equipment market during 2016 and will continue to lead the market over the next four years. The popularity of bowling in the region is increasing due to factors like keen interest among women and millennials.

The global Bowling Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bowling Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

⟴ Bowling Balls

⟴ Bowling Pins

⟴ Bowling Accessories

⟴

End User/ Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

⟴ Sporting Goods Retailers

⟴ Department Stores

⟴ Hypermarkets

⟴ Supermarkets

⟴ Online Retail

⟴ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Bowling Equipment market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

