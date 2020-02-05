Boundary Scan Hardware Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities



Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market Outlook

Players in the industrial automation and equipment industry continue to face an environment that remains hyper-competitive. Evolution in end-user demand is influencing players in the industrial automation and equipment landscape to optimize their manufacturing process. Sluggishness in the oil & gas industry, muted growth in automotive sales, and stagnancy in the agriculture sector have posed challenges to players in the recent past.

Continuous advances are witnessed in the progressive integration of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), along with the evolution of business systems for handling real-time transaction processing. Building blocks are being offered by innovators, designed specifically for accomplishing the aim of ‘connected enterprise’. New intelligent nodes, operating at the network edge for improving efficiency and performance of manufacturing processes, are offered by rapid propagation of technologies & concepts associated with Internet of Things (IoT).

Research Methodology

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2365

XploreMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Data Collection

XploreMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.

Data Validation

In this phase, XploreMR validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.

Browse Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/report/2365/boundary-scan-hardware-market

Data Analysis and Projection

Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.

For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.

Market Taxonomy

By Industry Medical IT & Telecom Consumer Electronics Automotive Electronics Defense Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe China Japan SEA & Other APAC Middle East & Africa

Specific Report Inputs

The report has specifically focused on manufacturers of boundary scan hardware and their offerings. It is based on the analysis of key regions that are ruling the electronic and IT & telecom industry, which marks a major part of the demand for boundary scan hardware. There is also an examination of new products that are projected to be coming up soon in the market. The demand for such products has a direct impact on the boundary scan hardware market, which is used for the testing of these products. The market study also scopes some recommendations for market stockholders. In brief, these recommendations encourage consultation between boundary scan hardware solution providers, for which technological advancements should be an agenda

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/2365/SL