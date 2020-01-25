Bottled Water Market Analysis Of Growth, Trends Progress And Challenges Till Upcoming Year 2016-2024

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Bottled Water Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Bottled Water market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Bottled Water market.

Market Segmentation

By Capacity Type

3 Gallons

5 Gallons

Others

By Material Type

PET

HDPE

Others

By Cap Type

Screw Cap

Snap-on Cap

Sports Cap

Screw Snap Cap

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Others (Foodservice/Vending)

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the U.S. bottled water market report is categorically split into different sections based on market segmentation – by capacity type, by material, by cap type, and by distribution channel. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain and pricing analysis of the U.S. bottled water market.

The next few sections evaluate the U.S. bottled water market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the U.S. bottled water market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the different market segments, the report also provides value (US$ Mn) data, absolute $ opportunity analysis, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The final section of the report focuses on the U.S. bottled water market structure and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance, to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the U.S. bottled water market along with their business strategies. This is intended to enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and forecast made for 2017–2024. To calculate market size, the report considers the weighted average price of bottled water across key areas within the U.S. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) as well as volume (US$ Mn) of the U.S. bottled water market. To deduce market volume size, consumption of bottled water has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the U.S. bottled water market is expected to develop in the future.

Critical market data, including the base number and segmental splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the U.S. bottled water market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual use of bottled water and expected consumption in the U.S. bottled water market over the forecast period.

The report also analyzes the different segments of the U.S. bottled water market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the U.S. bottled water market. The report also analyzes the U.S. bottled water market based on absolute dollar opportunity.

This usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, it is essential to identify absolute dollar opportunity to identify potential resources in the U.S bottled water market. XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the U.S. bottled water market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities in the U.S. bottled water market.

Bottled Water Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Bottled Water Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Bottled Water Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

