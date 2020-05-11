Bottled Water Market 2019 Business scenario – Danone S.A., Coca-Cola Inc., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Nongfu Spring Limited

Bottled Water Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 Bottled water companies are involved in purifying and bottling water, and then marketing and disributing it for commercial and personal use. End users for bottled water group constitute both on-trade and off-trade consumption that include institutional and retail customers. Retail customer can purchase bottled water from different retail or food service formats. Institutional customers such as restaurants, offices and hotels purchase bottled water from wholesalers or distributors.

The bottled water market in Asia-Pacific is the largest in the world by volume. It currently has about 42.5% share of the global bottled water market. Increasing hygiene standards along with poor public water infrastructure in various Asia Pacific countries is a key factor fueling the growth of the bottled water industry. The bottled water market in Americas is second largest in the world by volume. It currently has about 30.8% share of the global bottled water market. Increasing hygiene awareness, lack of well-developed public water infrastructure and demand for functional bottled water are some of the factors that are driving bottled water market in Americas.

By product type, packaged drinking water – still was the largest segment in the global bottled water market. By packaging , plastic bottle was the largest segment in the global bottled water market. By pack size, 1501 ml and above was the largest segment in the global bottled water market.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

Danone S.A., Coca-Cola Inc., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Nongfu Spring Limited, Tingyi Holdings Ltd., Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co

Bottled water consumers are increasingly adopting new products with health benefits. Functional water has added functional value in the form of minerals, oxygen and vitamins. Since consumers prefer to try new tastes and follow the best of them, the availability of a range of flavors and options in functional water will boost the market growth

Innovative packaging of bottled water is the latest trend in the market. The aim is to establish a brand image and differentiation in the bottled water market. It includes resealable and recyclable can packaging material, transparent sophisticated bottles, or inks and coatings applied on a can to enhance the customer experience through unique visual effects along with increasing shelf appeal. For instance, Evian, a renowned French mineral water brand, recently manufactured a slim 330ml bottle with a transparent label allowing the customer to see the purity of the water. British entrepreneurs also launched a water in a resealable and recyclable aluminum can, CanO.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Bottled Water market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

This independent 700 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Bottled Water market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2021.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Bottled Water in these regions, from 2014 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Bottled Water market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Bottled Water market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2021 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Bottled Water on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Bottled Water Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Bottled Water Market.

