Botnet Detection Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Akamai Technologies, Imperva, Distil Networks, PerimeterX, ShieldSquare

Global Botnet Detection Market was valued at USD 193.04 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 40.70% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Botnet Detection Market include:

Akamai Technologies

Imperva

Distil Networks

PerimeterX

ShieldSquare

Unfraud

Instart Logic

Pixalate

AppsFlyer

Intechnica

Zenedge

Reblaze

White Ops

Shape Security

Integral Ad Science

InfiSecure

DataDome

CriticalBlue

Digital Hands

Variti (Switzerland)

Stealth Security

Unbotify

Kasada (Australia)

Mfilterit