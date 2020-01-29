Boron Carbide to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 – 2025

Indepth Read this Boron Carbide Market

Trends and Opportunities

One of the key factors driving the global boron carbide market is the rising demand for boron carbide nanoparticles in hard metal industry tools and the rising demand for more effective composite materials for defense applications. The market is also benefiting from a massive rise in research activities aimed at the development of better compositions of boron carbide capable of stopping flashing and swelling phenomenon in tanks of nuclear reactors. Moreover, a number of companies are focusing on research and development activities aimed at the increased utilization of boron carbine in areas and products such as grit blasting, slurry pumping, and water jet cutters.

The market is also expected to benefit from the rising use of boron carbide in a variety of biomedical instruments and the treatment of brain cancer. This trend is expected to have vast positive implications on the overall development of the market over the report’s forecast period. The rising demand for new and cleaner sources of energy is expected to drive the market for nuclear energy, which will, in turn, prove to be promising for the global market for boron carbide.

Global Boron Carbide Market: Regional Dynamics

The report covers the boron carbide market for regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The markets in North America and Europe presently account collectively for a massive share in the overall market, thanks to factors such as steady expansion of the nuclear power sector, high investments towards research and development activities in the industrial sector, strong technological base, and the easy availability of innovative products. These regions are likely to continue to expand at a promising pace over the next few years.

The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period owing to thriving metal fabrication sector in the region. The burgeoning metal fabrication industry in China and the steadily expanding nuclear power industry in Japan are expected to help the regional market remain a key consumer of boron carbide in a variety of forms. The market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa, however, is likely to witness moderate growth owing to various macro-economic factors and relatively underdeveloped metal fabrication industries.

Global Boron Carbide Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global market for boron carbide features a competitive vendor landscape wherein companies are investing more on research and development activities with the intension of developing new application areas and gaining a stronger foothold in the market as compared to peers. Some of the leading companies in the market are ABSCO Limited, Advanced Abrasives Corporation, Bhukhanvala Industries Pvt. Ltd., 3M Company, China Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide Co., Ltd, American Elements, Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive Co., Ltd., Feldco International, Songshan Specialty Materials Incorporated, Dynamic-Ceramic Limited (CoorsTek), Electro Abrasives LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (Merck Group), Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive Co., Ltd., Washington Mills North Grafton, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A, UK Abrasives, Inc, and H.C. Starck GmbH.

