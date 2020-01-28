Boric Acid Market : Segmented on the basis of Growth, Application 2027

Polycarbonate Composites Market: Overview

The global polycarbonate composites market is likely to grow at a healthy pace in the coming few years, thanks to the rising increasing demand from the end user industries.

Polycarbonate are composites which are mainly produced from polyvinyl in combination with glass, mineral, carbon, graphene, etc. They are known for their excellent insulation, high mechanical strength and excellent flame-retardant properties. Owing to this, they are widely used in for manufacturing strong, tough materials, optically transparent sliders in several industrial sector.

The report will cover all segments in the polycarbonate composites market such as geography, product, application and end user.

Polycarbonate Composites Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent development in the polycarbonate composites market are-

Researchers are focusing on reinforcing of different material with polycarbonate to impart has excellent strength to weight ratio in the composite. This will increase application scope of polycarbonate composite and make this an ideal material for manufacturing of several devices such as quadcopters, biomedical devices and tools & fixtures. This is expected to increase demand for polycarbonate composites during the forecast period.