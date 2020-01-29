Booster Compressor Market | Manufacturers, Regions, Pressure and Type of Cooling, Forecast to 2027

The global booster compressor market is expected to reach US$ 3.48 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The evolving living standards amid the rapidly expanding population worldwide is expected to increase their dependency on energy resources, and owing to this the global energy demand in coming 10 years is projected to increase by approximately 15-18%. This explosion in the energy demand is also expected to bring several fundamental transformations, where alterations related to decarbonization targets, regulatory landscape, low commodity prices, uptick in industrial consolidation and generation of affordable and more competitive renewables would procure the chief attention. The rapid and continued growth in the oil extraction activities has serious economic and environmental consequences. As booster compressors provide higher energy and cost efficiencies to the compressor systems, these products are being increasingly adopted in various regions of the world.

With increasing focus of various countries on reducing carbon emissions and pollution, the demand for clean energy fuels and renewables is growing at an unprecedented rate. Favorable government policies worldwide and falling costs of clean energy sources, it is expected that the global natural gas capacity is set to surge during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The surging growth in the production of natural gas, majorly due to shale reserves in the US as well as due to rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to boost the gas capacity worldwide. In the past few years, government policy efforts to fight increasing carbon emissions and air pollution have been one of the major factors driving the demand for natural gas worldwide. The trend for natural gas as a clean energy fuel source is predicted to pitch over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the booster compressor players.

GLOBAL BOOSTER COMPRESSOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Booster Compressor Market – By Pressure

14-40 Bar

41-100 Bar

101-350 Bar

>350 Bar

Global Booster Compressor Market – By Type of Cooling

Water

Air

Global Booster Compressor Market – By Compression Stage

Single

Double

Multi

Global Booster Compressor Market – By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Others

Global Booster Compressor Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



Global Booster Compressor Market – Company Profiles

Atlas Copco AB

Baker Huges (General Electric)

BAUER COMP Holding GmbH

Boge Kompressoren

Corken, Inc.

Gardner Denver, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Kaeser Kompressoren

Sauer Compressors USA, Inc.,

