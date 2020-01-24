Booster Compressor Market Application, Revenue, Excessive Growth 2024

The Global booster compressor market is estimated to reach USD 2.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5 %. Low investment cost involved in booster and optimal efficiency and lower energy consumption is expected to drive the booster compressor market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Growth in oil & gas exploration and production industry and increase in natural gas development is expected to become an opportunity for global market.

Booster compressor is a type of compressor that boost air to achieve high pressure results. Applications such as plastic molding, printing and leak testing requires booster compressor to achieve the desired high pressure and flow. Pneumatic is the most common type of booster compressor as it’s easy to use and requires less amount of energy. Some key players in booster compressor are Atlas Copco, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN, Sauer Compressors USA, Inc., BAUER COMP Holding GmbH and Ingersoll-Rand plc among others.

Global Booster Compressor Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global booster compressor market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the the basis of type, the global market is segmented into hydraulic andpneumatic. On the basis on technology, the global market can be segmented into water – cooledand air – cooled. On The basis of compression stage the global booster compressor markets is segmented into single-stage, two-stage and On the basis of pressure rate, the global booster compressor markets segmentation includes 14-40 bar, 41-100 bar, 101-350 barand above 350 bar. On the basis of end user industry, the global booster compressor markets segmentation in to chemical, oil & gas, energy & power, manufacturing, and On the basis of region, the global booster compressor markets is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Global Booster Compressor Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Booster Compressor Market by Technology

Water – cooled

Air – cooled

Booster Compressor Market by Type

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Booster Compressor Market, by Compression Stage

Single-Stage

Two-Stage

Multistage

Booster Compressor Market, by Pressure Rate

14 – 40 Bar

41 – 100 Bar

101 – 350 Bar

Above 350 Bar

Booster Compressor Market, by End User Industry

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Energy and Power

Others

Booster Compressor Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



