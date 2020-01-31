Booming Globally Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025 | ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, MERSEN, Siemens

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market Overview:

The Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market development (2020 – 2025).

As per the market report analysis, the Solar Array Disconnect Switches are used to isolate solar array form the Electric Grid. Solar array disconnect switches provide a safer and sustainable means to control, circuit protection and enhancing the safety of the solar PV system. A DC disconnect protects the inverter from over current and voltage surge. Increasing installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) generation system is expected to increase the demand for solar array disconnect switches.

The Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Solar Array Disconnect Switches market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market is sub-segmented into AC Disconnect Switch, DC Disconnect Switch and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market is classified into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Global Business News:

Eaton (December 20, 2019) – Eaton completes the acquisition of Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies – Power management company Eaton Corporation plc today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies business of TransDigm Group Incorporated for $920 million.

Headquartered in Versailles, France, Souriau-Sunbank is a global leader in highly engineered electrical interconnect solutions for harsh environments for customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial, energy, and transport industries. Founded over 100 years ago, the business has a workforce of approximately 3,200 people and manufacturing facilities in France, the Dominican Republic, India, Morocco, Mexico, and the United States.

“I am delighted to welcome the Souriau-Sunbank team to Eaton,” said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. “Souriau-Sunbank accelerates our participation in the growing market for electrical content on aircraft and is another example of our strategy to bring our broad electrical expertise into new markets.”

Top Leading Key in Players Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Socomec, MERSEN, Siemens, Suntree Electric, Santon Holland and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Socomec, MERSEN, Siemens, Suntree Electric, Santon Holland are some of the key vendors of Solar Array Disconnect Switches across the world. These players across Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Solar Array Disconnect Switches in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

