Booming Globally Secondary Battery Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025 | Top Key Players – Delphi, Johnson Controls, Exide, Rivolt, GS Yuasa, AC Delco, ATL

A market study ”Global Secondary Battery Market” examines the performance of the Global Secondary Battery Market 2020. It encloses an in-depth Research of the Secondary Battery Market state and the competitive landscape globally. This report analyzes the potential of Secondary Battery Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

Overview of Global Secondary Battery Market:

This report studies the Global Secondary Battery Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Secondary Battery Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

Some of the most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Secondary Battery Market are declining lithium-ion Battery prices, rapid adoption of electric vehicles, growing renewable sector, and increased sale of consumer electronics. On the other hand, the demand-supply mismatch of raw materials is likely to hinder the market growth.

The Global Secondary Battery Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Secondary Battery Market is sub-segmented into Lead-Acid Battery, Li-Ion Battery, Flow Battery and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Secondary Battery Market is classified into Automotive, Power & Energy Storage, Power Engineering, Lighting and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Secondary Battery Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Secondary Battery Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Global Secondary Battery Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Secondary Battery Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Secondary Battery Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Secondary Battery Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Secondary Battery Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Secondary Battery Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing, Advanced Battery Technologies, PowerGenix, Rivolt Technologies, Delphi, GS Yuasa, AC Delco, Enersys, DESAY, ATL, Xupai Power and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Global Industry News:

Delphi Technologies (September 11, 2019) – Delphi Technologies’ new industry-leading 800-volt SiC inverter to cut EV charging time in half – Delphi Technologies is the first in the industry with volume production of an 800-volt silicon carbide (SiC) inverter, one of the key components of highly efficient next-generation electric and hybrid vehicles. The new inverter enables electrical systems up to 800 volts, significantly extending electric vehicle (EV) range and halving charging times when compared with today’s state-of-the-art 400-volt systems.

The technology, which supports multi-voltage platforms, is an evolution of the company’s proven high-voltage inverter and builds on 25 years of vehicle electrification experience. Delphi Technologies 800-volt inverter uses state-of-the-art silicon carbide MOSFET semiconductors (silicon carbide-based metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor wide band gap technology). The company recently secured a landmark $2.7 billion customer win for volume production of this technology over eight years with a premier global OEM. Launch is expected in 2022, initially for a high-performance vehicle operating at up to 800 volts.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Secondary Battery in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Secondary Battery Market Report 2020

1 Secondary Battery Product Definition

2 Global Secondary Battery Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Secondary Battery Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Secondary Battery Business Revenue

2.3 Global Secondary Battery Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Secondary Battery Business Introduction

3.1 Johnson Controls Secondary Battery Business Introduction

3.2 Exide Technologies Secondary Battery Business Introduction

3.3 East Penn Manufacturing Secondary Battery Business Introduction

3.4 Advanced Battery Technologies Inc. Secondary Battery Business Introduction

3.5 PowerGenix Secondary Battery Business Introduction

3.6 Rivolt Technologies Secondary Battery Business Introduction

