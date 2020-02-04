Booming Globally Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025 | Zoho, Adobe, Avaya, Citrix Systems, WebEx, AT&T, Bridgit

The Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Online Corporate Meeting Services Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market 2020-2025.

Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

According to the market report analysis, the Online Corporate Meeting has changed the way of business communication in organizations. It is the most attractive choice for organization to hold active online meetings and make contact with others instantly when communication is required. Online corporate meeting services comprise of communication services through video conferencing services and web conferencing services. In particular, video conferencing is essential when enterprises need face-to-face collaboration between colleagues in a distributed workforce environment.

The Online Corporate Meeting Service facilitates video communications along with rich-media applications, voice and data sharing among participants that offers greater efficiency and boosts productivity while pruning travel costs and reducing the travel time typically associated with in-person meetings.

The Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market is sub-segmented into Voice and Video. On the basis of Application, the Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market is classified into Small size meeting, Medium size meeting, and Large size meeting.

Latest Industry News:

Zoho (September 12, 2019) – Expanded Zoho One Achieves New Heights of Customer Adoption; Continues to Offer Incredible Value with Process Automation, Telephony, Single Sign-On, and BlockChain Capabilities – Today Zoho unveiled the next generation of Zoho One, the operating system for businesses that is designed to run an entire organization—from sales and marketing, finance and HR, operations and business intelligence, and more—all on a unified technology platform. Zoho One now boasts a new business workflow management application, Orchestly, that lets customers effortlessly create, manage, and optimize their business processes through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. In the two years since its launch, Zoho One has seen considerable growth and now serves more than 20,000 customers who make Zoho One the operating system for their business. With three new services added to the operating system, one new application tying together every corner of business operations, and several updates, Zoho One continues to pack unmatched value.

Approximately 25 percent of Zoho One customers use more than 25 applications on the platform and more than 50 percent utilize beyond 16 applications; this demonstrates that businesses are embracing the benefits of an all-in-one solution. Zoho One’s momentum is a product of a major shift in customer expectation and rejection of complexity in favor of easy-to-use, all-in-one platforms that deliver immense value. As Zoho One continues to grow with and for its customers, the platform is expanding, reimagining and redefining how technology platforms should be moving forward and setting the tone for the entire industry.

Zoho One launched with a suite of 35 distinct applications. Within two years, it has evolved into a powerful operating system for businesses with over 45 applications, along with several built-in services including AI, Business Intelligence, Messaging, Search, and more. Zoho One is today a customizable, extendable, and integratable platform all at the same cost to customers.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Adobe, Avaya, Citrix Systems, New Row, Vidyo, WebEx, Zoho, AT&T Connect Support, Bridgit, Blue Jeans Network, BT Conferencing, ClickMeeting, Communique Conferencing, EyeNetwork, Fuze / FuzeBox, hotComm, HP Virtual Rooms, LifeSize Communications and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Adobe, Avaya, Citrix Systems, New Row, Vidyo, WebEx, Zoho, AT&T Connect Support, Bridgit, Blue Jeans Network, BT Conferencing, ClickMeeting, Communique Conferencing, EyeNetwork, Fuze / FuzeBox, hotComm, HP Virtual Rooms, etc. are some of the key vendors of Online Corporate Meeting Services across the world. These players across Online Corporate Meeting Services Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Online Corporate Meeting Services in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

