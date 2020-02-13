Book Publishers Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Book Publishers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The book publishers market expected to reach a value of nearly $137.9 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The growth in the book publishers market is due to increased global economic activity, growth in world population and growth in number of writers.

The book publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that carry out design, editing, and marketing activities necessary for producing and distributing books. These establishments may publish books in print, electronic, or audio form. Their products include atlases, religious books, school or university textbooks, encyclopaedias, technical manuals, maps and travel guides, in all cases excepting exclusive internet publishing).

Major players in the global book publishers market include Pearson PLC, Bertelsmann, Hachette Livre, China South Publishing & Media Group, and Grupo Planeta.

The global book publishers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The book publishers market is segmented into consumer books, educational books, religious books, others – book publishers.

By Geography – The global book publishers is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America book publishers market accounts the largest share in the global book publishers market.

