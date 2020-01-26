Bone Densitometer Devices Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2016 – 2026

The global Bone Densitometer Devices market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Bone Densitometer Devices market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Bone Densitometer Devices market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Bone Densitometer Devices across various industries.

The Bone Densitometer Devices market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/816

companies are mulling over new mergers and acquisitions to increase market share

The global bone densitometer devices market was valued at more than US$ 200 Mn in 2015 and was estimated to cross US$ 260 Mn by 2016, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.9% over 2015–2016. The market is likely to grow above US$ 375 Mn by the end of 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2016–2026). There are multiple factors which are likely to play a crucial role in the expansion of the global bone densitometer market. A booming global healthcare market is anticipated to play the role of a key driver in the overall growth of the global bone densitometer devices market. Emerging market trends and several awareness campaigns on osteoporosis rolled out by NGOs across the globe are further likely to increase the demand in the market. Leading companies operating in the global bone densitometer devices market are investing heavily in acquisitions and inking new deals. These activities are expected to boost the global bone densitometer devices market in the forthcoming years. Leading market players are focussing on new innovations to stay afloat in the global bone densitometer devices market. The rising global trend of medical tourism is likely to benefit key market stakeholders in the next decade.

Most attractive regions for bone densitometer devices market players

The North America and APEJ markets present highest growth opportunities for bone densitometer devices manufacturers owing to a large patient population and more demand for bone densitometer devices in these regions. North America is the fastest growing market, expected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 150 Mn with a market revenue share exceeding 50% by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. APEJ represented more than 12% revenue share in the global bone densitometer devices market in 2015 and is forecasted to expand at 4.2% CAGR over the assessment period to represent close to 16% share in the global market by 2026 end. MEA is projected to be the least attractive market in the global bone densitometer devices market with a market attractiveness index of 0.3 over the forecast period.

End users on the radar of leading companies in the global bone densitometer devices market

Hospitals end user segment is estimated to be the most lucrative segment in the global bone densitometer devices market. The Diagnostic Centres segment is predicted to show robust growth owing to increasing number of bone health diagnostic centres globally. The Orthopaedic Clinics segment is projected to represent a market attractiveness index of 0.5; orthopaedic clinics are likely to have less number of installations of bone densitometer devices due to increasing prices of instruments.

Leading companies are likely to compete hard to control their base in the global bone densitometer devices market

The global bone densitometer devices market is largely consolidated, with the top two players – GE Healthcare and Hologic Inc. – accounting for close to 75% market share in 2015. GE Healthcare accounted for the largest share of 46.3% of the global market in 2015 and growth of this company is owing to a consistent focus on manufacturing innovative products and engaging in distribution partnerships to increase sales. Hologic Inc. accounted for the second-largest share of 27.8% of the global market in 2015 due to its strong R&D focus and improved bone densitometer devices. Other key players such as Osteosys Co. Ltd, Beammed Ltd., Diagnostic medical System SA, and Swissray International, Inc. are estimated to account for 8.9% of the market share of the global bone densitometer devices market. GE Healthcare has merged its healthcare business unit with Wipro to expand the sale of diagnostic medical devices such as bone densitometers in India. The company has also collaborated with Alpha Source Inc. to strengthen its distribution channel in emerging markets.

Get Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/816

The Bone Densitometer Devices market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Bone Densitometer Devices market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Bone Densitometer Devices market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Bone Densitometer Devices market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Bone Densitometer Devices market.

The Bone Densitometer Devices market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Bone Densitometer Devices in xx industry?

How will the global Bone Densitometer Devices market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Bone Densitometer Devices by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Bone Densitometer Devices ?

Which regions are the Bone Densitometer Devices market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Bone Densitometer Devices market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/816/SL

Why Choose Bone Densitometer Devices Market Report?

Bone Densitometer Devices Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108