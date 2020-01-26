The first launching of Commercial Spacecraft of Boeing is ferrying with it the new era for the United States of America promise, human spaceflight and a little payload of commemorative items for marking the milestone.

The Boeing Firm’s CST-100 Starliner capsule scheduled to start on its mother’s mission to the International Space Station. The uncrewed Orbital Flight Test (OFT) built to demonstrate that the spaceship is ready to take astronauts and cargo as NASA had contracted.

The Starliner Orbital Flight Test is set to airlift on top of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Complex 41 located at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 6 am EST (1136GMT) on Friday 20 December. After taking a whole week docked to the orbiting laboratory, the capsule will come back to Earth for a parachute and airbag helped in landing at the New Mexico White Sands Missile Range.

Fastened into a seat on the board, the Starliner is anthropometric equipment that performs tests on the board. The equipped mannequin is also dressed with the same design of Boeing Blue Spacesuit, which the Starliner staff members will put on

Read more at Boeing Starliner Orbital Flight Test will fly Tree Seeds and Snoopy pins