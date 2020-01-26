Body Mist Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2018 – 2028

Body Mist Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Body Mist Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Body Mist Market over the assessment period 2018 – 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Body Mist Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Body Mist Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Body Mist Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Body Mist market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Body Mist Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Body Mist Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Body Mist Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Body Mist market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Body Mist Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Body Mist Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Body Mist Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Victoria’s Secret, a leading player in body mist market, launched a limited-edition, summer-themed scent, ‘Bombshell Paradise Eau de Parfum’, a new addition to the brand’s signature, award-winning Bombshell fragrance collection. It also includes a Fragrance Mist, Rollerball, and Velvet Body Cream.

In March 2019, in honor of Nation Fragrance Day, Bath & Body Works announced the launch of its newest fragrance – Gingham – created by Firmenich master perfumer Honorine Blanc. Gingham is the latest addition to the company’s extensive portfolio of some of the world’s most iconic and exclusive fragrances, ranging from Cucumber Melon and Japanese Cherry Blossom to Rose and In The Stars.

In January 2019, Giorgio Armani, launched a new feminine fragrance, Sì Fiori, a flanker to 2013’s Armani Sì. Developed by perfumer Julie Massé, the Sì frangrance will join the brands’ 19 exclusive line-up of scents including its Armani Code and Emporio Armani Diamonds perfume.

In August 2018, Christian Dior launched a new women’s fragrance Joy de Dior, nearly 20 years after the launch of its first perfume for women, J’Adore. The new fragrance is created by Dior’s exclusive fragrance designer François Demachy and embodied by the US actress Jennifer Lawrence.