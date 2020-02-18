Body Contouring Devices Market Projected to Expand at a 17.7% CAGR By 2025

According to the report, the global body contouring devices market garnered $933 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,446 million, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in obesity worldwide, rise in aesthetic consciousness, and advancements in the field of body contouring facilitate the growth in the market. However, high cost related to body contouring procedures restrains market growth. On the other hand, the increase in medical tourism and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5093

The report segments the global body contouring devices market into product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, non-invasive devices contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and would grow at the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to its ability to offer lesser risk and pain as compared to traditional surgical devices and procedures. Based on application, skin tightening application held the major share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 18.3% from 2018 to 2025.

End users analyzed in the research include hospitals & clinics, medical spas, and laboratories. Hospitals & clinics contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and will dominate throughout the forecast period, owing to the availability of certified staff & physicians. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in obesity in different countries of the region and surge in demand for body shaping devices among men in South Korea.

Leading market players analyzed in the report include Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hologic, Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Erchonia Corporation, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Cutera, Inc., InMode Aesthetic Solutions, Sciton, Inc., and El.En. S.p.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH).

For More Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5093