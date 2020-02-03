Body Armor Equipment Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030
Vendors profiled in this report:
Aegis Engineering Ltd., BAE Systems plc, Point Blank Body Armor, Inc., DSM Dyneema LLC, Craig International Ballistics Operations Pty Ltd, Ceradyne, Inc, HELLWEG Die Profi-Baumärkte GmbH & Co. KG, Kejo Limited Company, Pacific Safety Products Inc., Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., and Safariland, LLC.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Product Type (Type 1, Type 2a, Type 2, Type 3a, Type 3, and Type 4)
- By Material (Composite Ceramic, Aramid, Steel, Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE, UHMW), and Others (Para-Aramid Fiber, Fiberglass, Graphene, Etc))
- By Application (Defense, Law Enforcement, and Others (Civilians, Security Guards, Etc))
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
