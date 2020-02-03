Body Armor Equipment Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Body Armor Equipment Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Body Armor Equipment and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Body Armor Equipment, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Vendors profiled in this report:

Aegis Engineering Ltd., BAE Systems plc, Point Blank Body Armor, Inc., DSM Dyneema LLC, Craig International Ballistics Operations Pty Ltd, Ceradyne, Inc, HELLWEG Die Profi-Baumärkte GmbH & Co. KG, Kejo Limited Company, Pacific Safety Products Inc., Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., and Safariland, LLC.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By Product Type (Type 1, Type 2a, Type 2, Type 3a, Type 3, and Type 4)

(Type 1, Type 2a, Type 2, Type 3a, Type 3, and Type 4) By Material (Composite Ceramic, Aramid, Steel, Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE, UHMW), and Others (Para-Aramid Fiber, Fiberglass, Graphene, Etc))

(Composite Ceramic, Aramid, Steel, Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE, UHMW), and Others (Para-Aramid Fiber, Fiberglass, Graphene, Etc)) By Application (Defense, Law Enforcement, and Others (Civilians, Security Guards, Etc))

(Defense, Law Enforcement, and Others (Civilians, Security Guards, Etc)) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

