Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Broadcom Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Mediatek, Toshiba Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation

Global Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market was valued at USD 4.61 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.61 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market include:

Broadcom Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Mediatek

Toshiba Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

Ceva

Laird PLC

Bluegiga Technologies

Qualcomm Incorporated

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Microchip Technology Incorporated