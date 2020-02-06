Blood Plasma Products Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2023

The global blood plasma products market should reach $35.5 billion by 2023 from $25.7 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for the period 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma market by application, product category, mode of delivery, end user and geographic market. The report includes key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing. The report also features an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global blood plasma market and patents that highlight past, current and projected global technology trends.

The blood plasma market is primarily segmented into five major blood plasma components: immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmunes, coagulation factors, and other plasma fractionation products. Immunoglobulins are further segmented into intravenous immunoglobulins, subcutaneous immunoglobulins and normal immunoglobulins such as immunoglobulin A (IgA), immunoglobin D (IgD), immunoglobin E (IgE), immunoglobin G (IgG), and immunoglobin M (IgM). The global blood plasma market is further segmented by application which helps in understanding the potency of blood plasma products in several therapeutic treatments. Products based on these applications are explored in detail and their influence on R&D is examined. The market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Companies profiled in this report include Grifols S. A., Octopharma AG, Biotest AG, Shire, CSL Ltd., Kedrion S.p.A., China Biologic Products, Sanquin, and others.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for blood plasma products.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Analysis of the market by product, application, mode of delivery and by end user.

– Coverage of segmentation of blood plasma products, including immunoglobulin, albumin, protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates and other plasma fractionation products.

– In-depth analysis of the key strategies adopted by industry players, such as acquisition and geographical expansion.

– A look at major factors driving the growth of the global blood plasma products markets, including an organized network of donor centers and rising disease awareness and education.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Summary

Plasma, the major component of blood, is vital to the regulation of body functions. Blood plasma consists of several useful components such as albumin, coagulation factors, protease inhibitors and immunoglobulins. Since deficiencies in a component can result in the onset of a disease, both basic and targeted R&D has accelerated in this area. Blood plasma is part of an effective therapeutic treatment plan in various therapies due to its potential in battling several chronic and life-threatening diseases

such as hemophilia, leukemia, immunodeficiencies and other bleeding diseases. Blood plasma products have proven to be a boon for patients suffering from such diseases which has necessitated a more indepth understanding of their application.

Of all the components of plasma, immunoglobulins are the most widely used in the treatment of various diseases and rising demand for them is the main driver of the global blood plasma market. Immunoglobulins play a crucial role in the treatment of immunocompromised patients.

Immunodeficiency, the major factor responsible for severe infections in such patients, is a significant concern in various regions of the world and is expected to drive growth. New product launches and improvements in existing technologies are increasing demand for blood plasma products on the global market. However, two major restraining factors are the high costs associated with these therapies along with the threat of transmission of blood-borne diseases. Ensuring safety as well as efficacy during blood donations and transfusions will aid in overcoming this threat.

In this report, the global blood plasma market is studied through different perspectives including product application, end user consumption, and global market analysis.

The blood plasma market is categorized into five types: immunoglobulins, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, hyperimmunes, and other plasma fractionation products. The immunoglobulin segment registered a revenue of nearly $8.1 billion in 2016 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period. The immunoglobulins segment is projected to attain revenue of $11.3 billion by 2021. Immunoglobulins have been in demand for the treatment of immunocompromised

patients. Polyvalent immunoglobulins, in particular, have gained immense traction in recent years.

The market is segmented by application into the following categories: immunology, pulmonologist, oncology, rheumatology, neurology, hematology, transplants and other applications. Neurology has dominated the global blood plasma market and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This segment accounted for revenue of $6.4 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.6% and, by 2021, is anticipated to reach $8.7 billion. The use of blood plasma products in pulmonary applications has increased in recent years at a CAGR of 7.3% which indicates rapid growth. Blood plasma is utilized in the treatment of pulmonary hemorrhage and as a potential marker for various pulmonary conditions.

The market is split into three end user segments: hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, and academic institutions. Hospitals and clinics dominate the global blood plasma market, accounting for revenue of $13.9 billion. Revenue is anticipated to reach $20.1 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

