Blood Ketone Test Meter Market Challenges On Upcoming Trends 2019 – 2027

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Blood Ketone Test Meter market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Blood Ketone Test Meter market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Blood Ketone Test Meter market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key players operating in the global blood ketone test meter market are focusing on technological advancements in devices. Manufacturing of multi-functional devices and different body function monitoring devices can lead to a rise in functional utility of devices. Investments in R&D is being considered as an opportunity by key players to design multi-functional devices and boost the rate of adoption of innovative health care diagnostic tools.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Blood Ketone Test Meter Market

Rise in incidence rate of diabetes and reimbursement of ketone test meter under Medicaid and Medicare facilities are some of the major factors driving the blood ketone test meter market in North America. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report, which is a periodic publication of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2015, with 79,535 deaths reported due to the condition.

China, India, Russia, and Brazil, among others have become attractive markets for companies engaged in the development and marketing of blood glucose monitoring devices. A number of factors, such as presence of large patient pool, increase in population access to health services, rise in awareness about point-of-care testing, and increase government health care expenditure in developing countries offer high growth opportunities for market players in these countries.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Major players operating in the global blood ketone test meter market are:

Abbott

KETO-MOJO

ForaCare Inc.

Bruno Pharma

Care Touch

GlucoRx

Nova Diabetes Care

Trividia Health, Inc.

Global Blood Ketone Test Meter Market: Research Scope

Global Blood Ketone Test Meter Market, by Product Type

Testing Meters

Ketone Strips

Lancets

Global Blood Ketone Test Meter Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Setting

Global Blood Ketone Test Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Blood Ketone Test Meter market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

