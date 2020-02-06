WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Blood Grouping Reagents Market Objectives And Detailed Study 2020”.

Blood Grouping Reagents Market 2020

Description: –

Blood grouping reagents are the essential testing reagents which are used by hospitals and the blood banks for the determination and identification of antibody type in patient’s and donors blood, in order to ensure the effective and safe transfusion of blood and to reduce the risks causing infections. Blood grouping reagents are indicated for determination of the Rh type and ABO blood group from donor’s blood. Blood grouping reagents are made up of antibodies which are derived from in-vitro cultures of hybridomas of human and murine origin and also includes antigens to act against blood groups A, B, A & B, D, Anti-C, Anti-c, Anti-E, Anti-e, and Anti-K for ABO typing.

Major Key Players Included are:-

Some of the players in the blood grouping reagents market are Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Immucor, Inc. (U.S.), Quotient, Ltd. (U.S.), ), Novacyt Group (France), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), BAG Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Day medical SA (Switzerland), Rapid Labs (U.K.), AXO Science (France). And DIAGAST (France)

Factors such as rising in the prevalence rate of various diseases, dire need for the blood during surgical procedures, rise in the government initiatives about necessity of the donation of blood, safe blood transfusion, campaigns on blood donation are propelling the growth of blood grouping reagents market. However, lacking in the awareness, lack of trained and skilled professionals which may lead to risks in transfusion hence, diminishing the growth of blood bank reagents globally.

Global blood grouping reagent market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, test type, end user, and region.

Based on product, global blood grouping reagent market is segmented as:

Consumables

Instruments

Based on technique, global blood grouping reagent market is segmented as:

PCR-based and Microarray Technique

Assay-Based Techniques

Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques

Other Techniques

Based on test type, global blood grouping reagent market is segmented as:

Antibody Screening

HLA Typing

Cross-Matching Tests

ABO Blood Tests

Antigen Typing

Based on end-user, global blood grouping reagent market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Blood grouping reagents are the vital tools in diagnostic laboratories for blood group serology. Rise number of blood transfusion procedures is anticipated to pose great demand for the blood grouping reagents. In addition to this extended use of blood group reagents for the purpose of research is anticipated to propel the market growth of blood grouping reagents. As per the American Cancer Society, about 1.69 million people are going to be diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Which may have dire need of blood for the victims during chemotherapy treatment. Every day in U.S., approximately about 36,000 units of RBC, 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are required and roughly 21 million blood components are transfused every year in U.S.

On the basis of geographical regions, blood grouping reagents market is segmented as Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, The Middle East and Africa. North America holds largest market share due to favourable reimbursement policies for surgeries, and rising incidence of the major blood disorders. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to show significant growth rate due to rise in incidence and prevalence rate of chronic disorders in Asian countries.

