Blood Clot Retrieval Device Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018-2025

A person suffers by a stroke when insufficient blood flow results in cell death. Strokes are of two types, ischemic and hemorrhagic. Ischemic is due to lack of blood flow and hemorrhagic is due to internal bleeding. Under such conditions, the brain may not work well. Inability to move, feeling only one side of body, understanding problems, speech problems, dizziness, loss of vision, etc. are some major symptoms associated with blood clotting. Risk factors interlinked with blood clotting include high blood pressure, obesity, high blood cholesterol, tobacco, mellitus and smoking. Causes of ischemic blood clot involves blockage of a blood vessel whereas a hemorrhagic stroke involves direct bleeding into the brain or into the space surrounding the brain. Brain aneurysm causes bleeding and diagnosis typically involves medical resonance imaging (MRI) scan and electrocardiogram (ECG). Blood tests are conducted in order to determine risk factors and understand the root problems.

In order to cope up with increasing prevalence of blood clot incidences, the devices namely Mechanical Embolus Removal in Cerebral Ischemia (MERCI) was produced. MERCI is capable to deal with cases involving moderate to severe stroke. Another device namely Penumbra clot aspiration system used a large lumen attached to a vacuum pump for removal of clot. The fundamental objective of these clot removing devices was to help in coiling during refurbishing of cells in patients.

Based on stroke type:

Ischemic Stroke (blood clot)

Hemorrhagic Stroke(rupturing of arteries)

Transient Ischemic Attack

Based on device type:

Mechanical EmbolusRemoval Devices

Ultrasound Assisted Devices

Stent Retrievers

Penumbra Blood Clot Retrieval Devices

Based on end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic centers

Clinics

Region wise, the global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market for blood clot retrieval devices because of better reimbursement policies for diagnostic procedures. Increasing number of local players providing blood clot retrieval devices at lower cost in countries such as China is expected to boost the market growth in APEJ region.

Some of the key players in global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices market include Bayer HealthCare LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Medtronic plc. Teleflex Incorporated, Penumbra Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Inc., ECKOS Corporation and others. Most of the providers of blood clot retrieval devices are adopting the strategy of providing these products through e-commerce, so that buyers can browse the products according to their needs.

