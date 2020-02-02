Blockchain Supply Chain Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Auxesis Group, AWS, BTL Group, Huawei Accenture Plc., IBM Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Blockchain Supply Chain Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Blockchain Supply Chain market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Blockchain Supply Chain market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Blockchain Supply Chain players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Blockchain Supply Chain industry situations. According to the research, the Blockchain Supply Chain market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Blockchain Supply Chain market.

Blockchain Supply Chain Market was valued at USD 145.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 19,122.02 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 83.52% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market include:

Auxesis Group

AWS

BTL Group

Huawei Accenture Plc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

TIBCO Software