Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Show at 34.9% CAGR to 2025 | IBM, Citi Bank, Ripple, Accenture, Distributed Ledger Technologies, Rubix by Deloitte, Oracle

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Blockchain Supply Chain Finance is the application of block chain technology in the financial field. Financial services industry is the driving force of global economic development, and is also one of the most centralization industries. The asymmetric information between the two parties in the financial market leads to the failure to establish an effective credit mechanism. There are a large number of central credit intermediaries and information intermediaries in the industrial chain, which slows the efficiency of the system and increases the cost of funds. The open and no tampering properties of block chain technology provide the possibility for the centralization of the trust mechanism, and have the potential to change the financial infrastructure. All kinds of financial assets, such as equity, bond, bill, warehouse receipt and fund share, can be integrated into the block chain books, and become the digital assets of the chain, in the block chain. Store, transfer, and trade. It has a broad prospect of application in the financial field. For example, it has a typical application in cross-border payment, insurance claims, securities trading, bills and so on.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market will register a 34.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 35300 million by 2025, from $ 10670 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Blockchain Supply Chain Finance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Citi Bank, Ripple, Accenture, Distributed Ledger Technologies, Rubix by Deloitte, Oracle, Oklink, AWS, Nasdaq Linq, Tecent., Huawei, Baidu, ELayaway, JD Financial, Ant Financial, SAP, Qihoo 360, HSBC,Bitspark

This study considers the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange and Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

