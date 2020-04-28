Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook 2025

The report “Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market” will be useful to get a stronger and effective Business Outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies and clients operating in several regions. The Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis Techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market size was 2.33 billion US$ in 2018 and it is expected to reach 33.95 billion US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.6% during 2019-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market:

IBM, Ripple, Rubix by Deloitte, Accenture, Distributed Ledger Technologies, Oklink, Nasdaq Linq, Oracle, AWS, Citi Bank, ELayaway, HSBC, Ant Financial, JD Financial, Qihoo 360, Tecent, Baidu, Huawei, Bitspark, SAP and Others…

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Updated Research 2019:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07101351014/global-blockchain-supply-chain-finance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?mode=72&source=DN

Blockchain Supply Chain Finance is the application of block chain technology in the financial field. Financial services industry is the driving force of global economic development, and is also one of the most centralization industries. The asymmetric information between the two parties in the financial market leads to the failure to establish an effective credit mechanism.

Blockchain supply chain finance is mainly used for four applications: Digital Currency, Cross-border Payment, Trade Finance, Identity Management. Cross-border Payment was the most widely used area which took up about 39% of the global total in 2018. United States is the largest consumption countries of blockchain supply chain finance in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 38.2% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 31.1% in 2018.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange

Other

IT solution takes 58.5% market share of blockchain supply chain finance in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

FinTech’s market share of blockchain supply chain finance in 2018 is 18.8%.

In 2018, the market share in bank is 8.2 percent.

The market share of consulting in 2018 is 10.6%.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into:

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Other

Cross-border payment takes 38 percent market share of blockchain supply chain finance in 2018, ant it will be the main application in the next years.

Trade finance obtains 28.6% market share of blockchain supply chain finance in 2018.

The market share of digital currency is 8.5%, and it won’t show great change in the coming years.

In 2018, identity currency only has 8 percent market share of blockchian supply chain finance.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% Discount)

The browse Full report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07101351014/global-blockchain-supply-chain-finance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?mode=72&source=DN

Regions covered By Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Report 2019 To 2025 are:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

Impact of the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]